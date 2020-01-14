Woman found dead in Merrillville hotel linked to man killed in Gary standoff: police

GARY, Ind. — Two Gary police officers were shot in a standoff that resulted in the death of a murder suspect.

The man is accused of killing 44-year-old Betty Claudio of Gary, who was found by a housekeeper at the Hampton Inn in Merrillville on Sunday.

The standoff unfolded Monday afternoon in the 2500 block of Waverly Drive in Gary. Police said the murder suspect, armed with a gun, barricaded himself in a townhome in the Westbrook Housing complex.

After two hours of negotiations, the SWAT team entered the home, and two officers were shot.

Gary police identified the officers as Corporal James Nielsen, a 17-year veteran of the force, and Corporal John Artibey, a 14-year veteran of the force.

Nielsen was shot once in the chest which was stopped by his protective vest and once in the left arm, police said. Artibey was injured by shrapnel to the chin and abdomen.

The man, identified by family as 29-year-old Keegan McCain, was shot and killed. Merrillville police said McCain was wanted in the death Claudio.

Police have not yet released details of Claudio’s cause of death.

The Lake County Sheriff’s office is investigating.

Merrillville police will provide an update on the murder of Claudio during a news conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday.