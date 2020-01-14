South Side aldermen organize first-ever Englewood Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — South Side aldermen are turning to the old proverb "in unity, there is strength,” and say more can be done for their area if they stand and work together.

Monday they are holding a town hall meeting to help promote the area and seek the input of their constituents.

The hope is to work together for a common goal.

“We are coming together in unity and that’s the common theme,” 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman said.

The inaugural Englewood Summit was hosted by five council members whose districts encompass all or parts of the southside Chicago neighborhood.

In recent years corporations such as AT&T, Chipotle, Starbucks and others have made investments in the area to help spur economic development and create economic opportunities that have been lacking in the area for decades.

Coleman and her colleagues welcome more dollars to the community by any entities that qualify as good community partners.

The summit is also about bringing people together in proactive ways to work with police, instead of reacting to news of tragedy.

“We are getting together when disparities happen but now we are getting together to improve our community and that should be commended,” Coleman said.

“And have a more focused discussion as a relates to the Inglewood West Inglewood Corridor.”

Coleman said the number of future summits and their locations will go will depend greatly on public feedback.

This event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kennedy King College, located at 63rd Street and Halsted Street.