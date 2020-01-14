Retired priest no longer faces DUI charges in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — DUI charges have been dropped against a retired priest in a hit-and-run that killed a teacher in Orland Park.

The Rev. Paul Burak, 73, was charged with aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of an accident last month.

Burak is accused of striking Margaret “Rone” Leja and Elizabeth Kosteck as they were all leaving a Christmas party on Dec. 4 at 39 Orland Square Drive.

Tuesday, citing Cook County records, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Burak was no longer facing the DUI charges and those charges were dropped January 7. The Sun-Times reports that Burak plead guilty to the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

The Sun-Times spoke with police chief Timothy McCarthy who said the state’s attorney did not feel there was enough evidence.

“(Burak ) went into custody more than 24 hours later, so field sobriety tests weren’t valid,” McCarthy said.

Burak reportedly said he thought he had hit a curb before leaving the scene. He blamed medication for glaucoma and Parkinson’s disease, and admitted to having a cocktail and glass of wine at the party.

A civil lawsuit filed was filed on behalf of Leja’s brother earlier this month accuses Burak of negligence and seeks unspecified damages.

Burak is due back in court in March.