President Trump to rally in Milwaukee on Democratic debate night

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — President Trump will host a rally Tuesday night in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

Wednesday night's rally at 7 p.m. is not far from where Democrats will meet in six months to nominate a candidate to challenge President Trump.

The president wants to show strength in the battleground state. In 2016, he carried Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes.

Trump supporters from Wisconsin and Illinois lined up early. The rally coincides with Tuesday night’s Democratic presidential debate in Iowa.

Supporters lined up said they’re not thinking about Democrats. They’re happy with how Trump is doing in the White House.

“He’s doing great for the economy. He’s protecting us,” Tom Brenwall said. “And he’s keeping us safe.”

The rally kicks off at Panther Arena, home of UW-Milwaukee.