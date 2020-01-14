× New police station opens at O’Hare

CHICAGO–A new Chicago police station is now open at O’Hare Airport.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials joined police Tuesday morning for the opening of the station.

It’s bigger and more modern than the old one.

It has a new roll call room, locker rooms with showers, a holding cell, interview rooms and storage for canine, SWAT and bomb squads.

The new police station is part of O’Hare’s $8.5 billion capital expansion plan.

The old station is being removed for the expansion of the international terminal.