Man stabbed to death Tuesday in Irving Park

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death on an Irving Park sidewalk Tuesday.

At around 3:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of North Sacramento Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with stab wounds to the stomach. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An offender reportedly remained at the scene and was taken into custody. Charges are not known at this time.

Area North detectives continue to investigate.