Hazel Crest honors slain local soldier with ‘Henry Mayfield Jr. Day’

Posted 8:01 AM, January 14, 2020, by

Henry "Mitch" Mayfield Jr.

HAZEL CREST, Ill. — South suburban Hazel Crest has designated Tuesday Henry “Mitch” Mayfield Jr. Day.

The Army specialist was killed during a terror attack in Kenya on Jan. 5.

Residents and supporters in his hometown are asked to meet at the Village Hall at 11 a.m. Tuesday, where they’ll be given yellow ribbons to be tied to dozens of trees in Mayfield’s honor.

His body is being flown home this week and will be escorted from O’Hare Airport by law enforcement.

Funeral services for Mayfield will be held Saturday morning at the House of Hope.

He will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery outside of Joliet.

Mayfield was 23 years old.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.