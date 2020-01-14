× Hazel Crest honors slain local soldier with ‘Henry Mayfield Jr. Day’

HAZEL CREST, Ill. — South suburban Hazel Crest has designated Tuesday Henry “Mitch” Mayfield Jr. Day.

The Army specialist was killed during a terror attack in Kenya on Jan. 5.

Residents and supporters in his hometown are asked to meet at the Village Hall at 11 a.m. Tuesday, where they’ll be given yellow ribbons to be tied to dozens of trees in Mayfield’s honor.

His body is being flown home this week and will be escorted from O’Hare Airport by law enforcement.

Funeral services for Mayfield will be held Saturday morning at the House of Hope.

He will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery outside of Joliet.

Mayfield was 23 years old.