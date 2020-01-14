× Crystal Lake police seek man after third attempted child abduction

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Police in Crystal Lake are looking for a man after an attempted child abduction at a bus stop Monday morning.

Police said a girl reported a man told her to get in his red sedan with tinted windows as she waited for the bus near Virginia Road and Darlington Lane.

The girl reportedly ran from the scene and reported the incident later. The girl told police the man has approached her two other times within the past year, but was driving a white sedan.

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify the man.

He’s described as being in his 30’s, balding and was wearing a black sweatshirt with gray pants and yellow square-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 815-356-3620.