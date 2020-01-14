× Blackhawks get a big rally late for an overtime win in Ottawa

OTTAWA – With the All-Star break just five games away and the team still in need of work to get close to a playoff spot, points like the ones available Tuesday can’t get away.

The Blackhawks knew that as they started a three-game road trip at Ottawa, who has the second-lowest point total in the lead coming into the game. Yet for most of the game, it looked as if the Senators were about to pick up a rare win, leading 2-0 in the second period.

But thanks to a surging rookie and the captain, the Blackhawks managed to escape with a much needed two points.

Dominik Kubalik score a goal in the second and third period, and in overtime Jonathan Toews added a goal 42 seconds into overtime to give the Blackhawks a 3-2 win over Ottawa.

The late rally gives the Blackhawks a second-straight victory as they go over the .500 mark, improving to 21-20-6.