Bears will move training camp to Halas Hall from Bourbonnais starting in 2020

LAKE FOREST – There figured to be some changes coming this offseason for the Bears after a disappointing 8-8 season in 2019. But the one that was announced on Tuesday wasn’t the one many were expecting.

Beginning this year Bears training camp will be held at Halas Hall. Additional details regarding the 2020 training camp schedule & limited free public tickets will be available later this spring after our 2020 regular season schedule has been announced. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 14, 2020

The Bears announced that they will be moving their training camp from Bourbonnais to their Halas Hall headquarters starting with the 2020 season.

“We will host training camp practices at Halas Hall in 2020, while maintaining a public component to many of the sessions to incorporate our loyal and passionate fans,” said Chicago Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips in a statement released by the team. “Olivet Nazarene University continues to be a valued and committed partner, but with the recent investment in our campus expansion and state-of-the-art facilities in Lake Forest, we feel it is important to stay home for training camp. We would like to thank Olivet Nazarene University, including President John Bowling, and the Bourbonnais community for their 18 years of partnership and hospitality.”

In their news release, the Bears did say that limited free public tickets will be available for workouts, with information being released this spring on how to obtain them.

Since 2002, the Bears have been training at Olivet Nazarene University, typically in late July and early August depending on the preseason schedule. This will be the first time that the Bears will hold camp in Lake Forest since they did so at Lake Forest College from 1975-1983 before going to Platteville, Wisconsin from 1984-2001. The longest stretch the Bears had camp at a location was at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana, where they were from 1944-1974.

Per Pro-Football-Reference.com, other locations have included Mills Stadium in Chicago (1930), Loyola University (1931), Logan Square Ballpark (1932), University of Notre Dame (1933), Lane Tech High School (1934), and St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield, Wisconsin (1935-1943).