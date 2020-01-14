Man, 77, found dead inside house fire in Wrightwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a 77-year-old man was found dead inside a house fire on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of West 85th Street in the Wrightwood neighborhood.

Fire crews responded to the home after calls of a fire, and found a 77-year-old man inside deceased. The man's identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire, or if there were working smoke detectors inside the home.

The fire is out now but the investigation is underway.