12 days after death of mate, 14-year-old lion euthanized at Brookfield Zoo

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Brookfield Zoo is mourning the loss of their 14-year-old lion Isis after she fell Monday morning.

The death comes 12 days after her mate, Zenda, was euthanized due to age-related issues.

On Monday, animal care staff checked on Isis in her habitat shortly after 9 a.m. and she appeared normal.

However, upon revisiting the habitat, she was observed laying on the floor of the moat. Zoo staff believe Isis fell and was injured.

Due to the significance of her injuries, she was humanely euthanized on Tuesday.

“The safety and well-being of the animals in our care is our utmost priority,” said Bill Zeigler, senior vice president of animal programs. “Although it is unclear what caused her fall, we are reviewing all aspects of this tragic occurrence.”

Both Isis and Zenda arrived at Brookfield Zoo in May 2008. They could often be seen grooming one another and sleeping together.

“Isis and her mate were majestic animals who had a strong bond. The staff, who dedicated their lives to care for these charismatic lions, are heartbroken by their loss,” added Zeigler.