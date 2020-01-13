Woman, 45, killed at Merrillville hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRILLVILLE, In. — The death of a woman found at a hotel in Merrillville

has been ruled a homicide, officials said.

Police arrived at the Hampton Inn, at 8353 Georgia Street, around 1 p.m. Sunday to find 45-year-old Betty J. Clavdio dead.

Details on her cause of death have not yet been released.

Clavdio may have lived at the hotel because it was listed as her address, but hotel staff tells WGN that is not the case.

The Hampton Inn Merrillville has released the following statement:

As this incident is an ongoing investigation, all inquiries should be directed to the Merrillville Police Department.

