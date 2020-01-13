Woman, 44, killed at Merrillville hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — The death of a woman found at a hotel in Merrillville has been ruled a homicide, officials said.

Police were called to the Hampton Inn, located at 8353 Georgia Street, around 1 p.m. Sunday after 44-year-old Betty J. Claudio, of Gary, was found dead by a housekeeper.

Details on her death have not yet been released, but police said they believe they know who killed her.

Officials said the person responsible for Claudio's death took her 2000 Buick Century with the Indiana license no. 612RDF. The vehicle has damage to the front grill and passenger headlight.

Police are investigating as they search for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Merrillville police.

The Hampton Inn Merrillville has released the following statement:

As this incident is an ongoing investigation, all inquiries should be directed to the Merrillville Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Betty Claudio,44 was found dead Sunday by a housekeeper at this Hampton Inn in Merrillville, IN. Police believe they know who did it and say that person took her car, which had damage to the front grill and passenger headlight. They’re now searching for that suspect. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/6dTAwLdAji — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) January 13, 2020