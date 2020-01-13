WATCH LIVE: DuPage County State’s Attorney gives update on 1976 cold case murder

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Some new information is expected Monday in the murder of a Downers Grove South High School student in 1976.

Pamela Maurer’s body was found in 1993. She was 16 years old and a resident of Woodridge. Maurer was reported missing when she didn’t come home from a friend’s house.

Her body was eventually found on the side of a road in Lisle.

An autopsy revealed she had been strangled, and the crime scene was made to look like a hit and run.

No arrests were ever made.

Maurer was one of six girls who were murdered in the suburbs from 1972 to 1975.

Each victim was young and alone when they were killed.

Detectives came to Downers Grove South High School last year looking for photos of classmates that might have been involved somehow.

DNA evidence was used to solve at least one of the murders.

