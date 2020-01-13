UIC proposes $191M outpatient care center in Chicago

Posted 7:32 AM, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 07:33AM, January 13, 2020

CHICAGO — The University of Illinois’ health system has proposed a $191 million outpatient care center next to its hospital on Chicago’s West Side.

The proposed six-story 200,000-square-foot building would be connected to the main hospital through a bridge.

An application for the project says it would be funded through a public-private partnership. A hearing is planned for April 7.

Mike Zenn is CEO of University of Illinois Hospital and Clinics and says it could be finished by 2022, pending state approval.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.