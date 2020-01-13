Top 5 most expensive Chicago zip codes: Property Shark

CHICAGO — The Chicago area is home to some expensive real estate, and the website Property Shark is breaking it down.

Coming in first place was Kenilworth’s zip code 60043 where median sale prices are in the $1 million and $1.25 million range. Nearby Winnetka ranks second highest, with the median sale price at $885,000. In third place was west suburban Hinsdale where the average sale price is $850,000.

In fourth place was Glencoe, where the median sale price is $838,000.

In fifth place was Golf where the median sale price is $689,000.

More rankings can be found at propertyshark.com.