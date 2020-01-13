Meteorological Winter ranks among mildest 9%, but colder pattern taking shape. First of two disturbances arrives with light precip Wednesday—far stronger system brings snow, sleet and potential ice accumulations Friday/Saturday
-
Dry weather on the way after Saturday’s winter storm
-
Where did the word “meteorology” come from?
-
Wet Monday on the way before temperature drop
-
Winter weather machine revs up for the weekend
-
Cloudy weather until Tuesday warm-up
-
-
60s likely for Sunday on wet weekend
-
40s on Friday before weekend rain
-
50s continue into Christmas
-
Warmup on the way after weekend winter storm
-
Cold weather continues until Thursday warm-up, rain
-
-
Snow Saturday morning, mostly cloudy skies throughout week
-
Cloudy, cooler Friday, some snow possible this weekend
-
Temps in the 50s on the way