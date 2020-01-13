× Lunchbreak: Gluten Free Pizza

Chef Matt Peota

Passero

3 S. Evergreen Avenue

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

http://www.eatpassero.com

Events:

The restaurant will be hosting two Pizza Making Classes on January 25 and 26 and while sold out, they will be adding six more spots to each class for WGN viewers.

Recipe:

Gluten Free Pizza

1 2/3 Cup Gluten Free Flour

2.5 Tbs Buttermilk Powder

1 tsp baking Powder

3/4 tsp salt

1.5 tsp dry yeast

6 Tbs olive oil, divided

Toppings:

Ezzo Pepperoni

Bianco Tomatoes

Housemade Mozzarella

Mike’s Hot Honey

Fresh Basil

Instructions: