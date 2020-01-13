Lunchbreak: Gluten Free Pizza
Chef Matt Peota
Passero
3 S. Evergreen Avenue
Arlington Heights, IL 60005
Events:
The restaurant will be hosting two Pizza Making Classes on January 25 and 26 and while sold out, they will be adding six more spots to each class for WGN viewers.
Recipe:
Gluten Free Pizza
1 2/3 Cup Gluten Free Flour
2.5 Tbs Buttermilk Powder
1 tsp baking Powder
3/4 tsp salt
1.5 tsp dry yeast
6 Tbs olive oil, divided
Toppings:
Ezzo Pepperoni
Bianco Tomatoes
Housemade Mozzarella
Mike’s Hot Honey
Fresh Basil
Instructions:
- Dissolve yeast into about ¼ cup tepid water until combined, let rest 5 minutes
- Combine flour, buttermilk and baking powder in a mixing bowl with hook attachment.
- After you see yeast starting to bubble a bit in water, you know it’s ready to use; add to flour mixture with half the oil and mix on low speed about 4-5 minutes.
- Dough will be slightly sticky!!! THAT’S OK! Let it rest in bowl another 5 minutes; then add salt and mix again for another 3 minutes.
- Turn dough out into an oiled bowl and cover dough with a damp towel and let rest for 1-2 hours in a 70-75 degree environment.
- This is a pan style pizza, so oil a baking sheet slightly with olive oil and dump dough into center of baking sheet, gently press dough into the corners. Allow to rise another hour with towel over the top.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees, top dough with tomatoes and bake 15 minutes, at that point remove from oven and top with cheese and pepperoni and bake another 15 minutes.
- Remove from oven, drizzle honey and top with basil, cut into squares in pan and enjoy!