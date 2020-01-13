Man killed, 2 officers wounded in barricade situation in Gary

Posted 6:02 PM, January 13, 2020, by and , Updated at 06:20PM, January 13, 2020

GARY, Ind. — A man was killed and two police officers were wounded in a shooting Gary, Indiana Monday.

Police said the officers were in the 2500 block of Waverly Drive around 4:20 p.m. when there was a confrontation with a man.

Police said the man, who is in his late 20s, was shot and killed.

The officers, a 17 year veteran of the force and a 14 year veteran of the force, were wounded and taken to the hospital where they have stabilized.

Police remain on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.