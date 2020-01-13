Man killed, 2 officers wounded in barricade situation in Gary

GARY, Ind. — A man was killed and two police officers were wounded in a shooting Gary, Indiana Monday.

Police said the officers were in the 2500 block of Waverly Drive around 4:20 p.m. when there was a confrontation with a man.

Police said the man, who is in his late 20s, was shot and killed.

The officers, a 17 year veteran of the force and a 14 year veteran of the force, were wounded and taken to the hospital where they have stabilized.

Police remain on the scene.

This is a developing story.