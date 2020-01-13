December Birthday Club 2019: Past Contest Rules

WGN-TV’s BIRTHDAY CLUB

In connection with WGN-TV’s Birthday Club, the station will be awarding a Grand Prize to one lucky winner who enters. WGN-TV anticipates having a new contest every month during 2019, though the station may discontinue the contest after any monthly contest ends. The Grand Prize will be announced for each month’s contest. Anyone who enters but does not win will automatically be entered in any future Birthday Club contest(s) in succeeding months. One Grand Prize per person per year. See rules below for complete details.

OFFICIAL WGN-TV BIRTHDAY CLUB RULES FOR DECEMBER 2019

TO ENTER: No purchase necessary to enter. Log on to wgntv.com/contests and click on the “WGN-TV BIRTHDAY CLUB” contest logo to enter. Fill out the entry form with your name, e-mail address, address, birthdate, and phone number. You will have an opportunity to join the WGN Birthday Club by checking the box in the entry form. You do not need to join the Birthday Club in order participate in or win the monthly contest. Entrants must use their own names. Entries become the property of WGN-TV and will not be returned. WGN-TV is not responsible for entries that are lost, incomplete, garbled, corrupted, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet or text entries. ENTRY DEADLINE: The December Birthday Club Contest runs from Monday, December 2, 2019 at 12:00pm through Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12 noon. SELECTION OF WINNER: There will be one prize winner chosen in a random drawing of all entrants participating in the “WGN Birthday Club” on or about the following date:

December Grand Prize winner will be chosen on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12 noon.

Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Winner will be notified by e-mail or phone. If the Winner does not respond, reply to email or cannot be found within forty-eight (48) hours of e-mail notification or is otherwise found to be ineligible, then another winner shall be chosen in a second random drawing from all remaining entries for that specific prize. Entrants agree that WGN-TV has the sole right to determine the winner of the contest and all matters or disputes arising from the contest and that its determination is final and binding. Only one winner will be awarded per household per year. THE PRIZE:DECEMBER Prize: Six (6) tickets and six (6) magic passes to the Harlem Globetrotters World Tour (ARV: $648).

Winner must pick up prize at WGN-TV Studios located at 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618. Winner must bring a valid photo ID to claim the Prize. The prize will be forfeited if the winner fails to claim prize by deadline, fails to execute the prepared forms of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. Prizes are not assignable or transferable. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize if the prize value exceeds $600