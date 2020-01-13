City of Aurora flags to fly at half-staff after U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — The city of Aurora is mourning the death of a 21-year-old soldier who was killed in Afghanistan.

East Aurora schools will have counselors available Monday to talk to students and staff about the loss of Private First Class Miguel Villalon.

Villalon died Saturday when his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in Kandahar providence. The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The City of Aurora said Villalon was an East Aurora High School graduate and proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Flags in Aurora will fly at half-staff until after Villalon is laid to rest.

Villalon is the second Chicago area service member to die overseas in the last week. On Sunday, 23-year-old Army Specialist Henry Mayfield Jr. of Hazel Crest was killed during an attack in Kenya.

A statement from East Aurora School District 131 reads, in part:

We are grateful to Miguel for his courage and service to our nation. We extend our sincere condolences to Miguel's family, friends, ad all those who loved him.

Aurora's Mayor Richard Irvin, an Army veteran, wrote on Facebook:

Our prayers and condolences are with the Villalon family during this tragic time. Miguel was a young soldier with dreams for the future and a desire to make a difference in the world today. Much like all of us who have left from our hometown of Aurora to serve our country, our goal is to do our job well and return to our family and friends. Sadly, Miguel made the ultimate sacrifice as he protected our freedom from the front lines. The City of Lights shines much dimmer because of this loss. We’ll stand with his family and provide support. Godspeed, young soldier.