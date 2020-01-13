Cameron Krutwig is ‘One of a Kind’ for Loyola

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Since he arrived in Rogers Park, he's made quite an impact on a men's basketball program that's enjoyed a renaissance the past few seasons.

Forward Cameron Krutwig won the Missouri Valley Conference's Freshman of the Year award in the 2017-2018 season as he played a big part in the Ramblers' memorable run to the Final Four. He followed that up with a first team All-MVC selection the next season as he helped the team to a regular season conference championship.

Yet that's not the full story when it comes to Krutwig, who is "One of a Kind" according to Loyola head coach Porter Moser for his play on the floor and his creativity outside of basketball. That was also the reputation for the forward while at Jacobs High School in Algonquin, where his unique style coupled with his play made him a player to remember.

Josh Frydman went to Rogers Park and Algonquin to get Krutwig's full story, and you can see that story in the video above.