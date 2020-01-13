× Bears to hire Bill Lazor as offensive coordinator: Report

LAKE FOREST – The biggest hire of the offseason for Matt Nagy would be a coach that would be aligned with him when it comes to improving the Bears’ offense.

After a lackluster 2019 season, coordinator Mark Helfrich was fired on New Year’s Eve as the team hoped to shake things up after the unit finished near the bottom of the league. How much impact a new offensive coordinator would have on the Bears is a fair question, considering that Nagy has a hefty amount of control with the system he brought with him from Kansas City in 2018.

A little under two weeks after Helfrich’s departure, Nagy reportedly has found his guy, and like last year with the defense, it’s a coordinator who was out of the NFL in 2019.

Sources: The #Bears are hiring former #Bengals offensive coordinator Bill Lazor as their new OC. An important hire for Matt Nagy after moving on from Mark Helfrich. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2020

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears are set to hire veteran coach Bill Lazor as their offensive coordinator. The team has yet to confirm the move.

In 2019, per Rapoport, the coach served as a volunteer consultant for James Franklin at Penn State.

The 47-year old was most recently the offensive coordinator for the Bengals from early in the 2017 season through 2018 before he was fired along with the rest of Marvin Lewis’ staff at the end of that year. In that final season, Cincinnati averaged 23 points a game – an improvement from 18.1 in 2017 – passing for 205.6 yards per game while gaining 105.1 on the ground.

Lazor had served as the team’s quarterback coach starting in 2016 until his promotion to offensive coordinator in September 2017.

Before that, Lazor was the offensive coordinator for the Dolphins from 2014 through November of 2015 before he was fired as the group was on its way to averaging just 19.4 points per game. It was a departure from the year before where Miami was 11th in points scored with 24.3 a contest.

After coaching in the college ranks at Cornell and Buffalo from 1994-2002, Lazor got his first NFL job with the Falcons as an offensive quality control coach in 2003. He moved onto the Redskins after that as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach from 2004-2007 before Seattle to take their job helping the signal callers. In 2010 he went to the University of Virginia to be their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for three years.

He would return to the NFL to coach quarterbacks for the Eagles for one year before taking the offensive coordinator job in Miami.