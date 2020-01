Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — Police in Aurora are searching for the driver responsible in a fatal hit-and-run.

Police said a pedestrian was struck around 7:30 p.m. Monday near River Street and Second Avenue in Aurora. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aurora police said they want anyone who may have seen something or been in the area during the incident to contact them.

No further information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.