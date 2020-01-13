Archdiocese of Chicago to close 5 schools

CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago announced plans to close five Catholic schools on June 30 due to low enrollment and “financial difficulties.”

In a press release issued Monday, the Diocese said the following schools would be closed:

St. Colette School in Rolling Meadows

St. Jane de Chantal School in Chicago

St. Joseph School in Round Lake

St. Louise de Marillac School in La Grange Park

St. Maria Goretti School in Schiller Park

“School closures are difficult and complicated and we realize the impact this has on students, their families and our staff. We are committed to making the transition caused by these closures as seamless as possible,” superintendent of Catholic Schools said in the statement. “The archdiocese will be working with each affected student and employee to assist them in finding places at other Catholic schools.”

The Diocese said it would work with affected students and employees to assist them in finding places at other Catholic schools.

More information schools.archchicago.org.