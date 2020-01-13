A mixed weather bag this week

The weather in this forecast cycle will be a mixed bag. It starts on the mild side today, with clouds and the possibility of drizzle in the morning. Clouds break in the afternoon and overnight, but return by Wednesday along with light rain as an area of weak low pressure moves quickly from Iowa across the area. Much colder air arrives Wednesday night and persists into Thursday. A new and stronger low pressure system organizes over the central Great Plains Friday, bringing snow to the Chicago area by late in the day. The low is expected to move close to Chicago early Saturday, bring another surge of milder air that causes the snow to change to rain or freezing rain, before much colder air returns Saturday and precipitation changes to snow once again. Snow ends at night and much colder air follows for Sunday and Monday.
