× Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Chicago area overnight

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire Chicago area (purple-shaded counties on the headlined map) until early Monday morning. The special statement issued earlier this evening has subsequently been upgraded to the area-wide Advisory.

With temperatures hovering in the middle 20s to lower 30s, patchy freezing drizzle mixed with snow will cause slick/dangerous conditions for travel as well as general outdoor activities across the entire Chicago area (northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana) overnight. Indications are that heaviest precipitation and subsequently the area most likely to experience dangerous glazing, will be the northernmost section along the Illinois/Wisconsin state line. Thus even though the drizzle and light snow may occur south of Interstate 80, the farther north you go, the worse the conditions could be.

Precipitation should gradually diminish and end from the west by sunrise or shortly thereafter.