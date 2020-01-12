Sunshine takes a hit; late week storm brewing
Quieter, storm-free weather week—near seasonable temps; moist “atmospheric river” keeps rains/snows coming on West Coast—mountains remove most moisture before it reaches Chicago
Mildest air this month comes as winter begins
Complex winter storm follows brief windy warm up; all forms of precipitation on the table; Deep South severe weather risk
Moisture-laden storm system brings potpourri of winter weather to the area; could be among January’s heaviest precipitation event in Chicago since records began in 1871
Sticking snow could arrive ahead of bitter blast of cold next week
Travel hampering light snows and high winds overnight sweep into Chicago on backside of powerful winter storm; temperatures rebound Thursday/Friday as second late week storm spins up
Significant, but complex winter storm takes aim at the Chicago area late Friday into early Sunday morning bringing a meteoro- logical smorgasbord of precipitation. Storm’s ultimate track to determine where heaviest wintry accumulation lays out
High winds, including 60 mph gusts, sweep Chicago Thursday; same system delivered 30+” snow in Colorado’s mountains; Thanksgiving weather quiets down between storms—but Storm #2 brings rain by Saturday—and possible snow Sunday
Today’s 50s, mildest in 2 weeks, falls victim late Thursday to colder air wrapping around retreating storm; new disturbance could swipe Chicago with some snow Saturday; active pattern sets up Thanksgiving week —2 storms to monitor —first early in the week; the second late week
Arctic chill’s frigid west winds delivering Chicago’s first below normal temps in 16 days; huge waves are battering Michigan shoreline; weather pattern’s progressive—cold air’s moving right along; temps rebound Thursday; new cold hits Sunday
Mild, dry weather to continue into Christmas
Rain & wind later Friday night/Sat as week’s 2nd storm arrives; blizzard to hit northern Plains—new heavy snow targets North Woods; “closed low” aloft raises late weekend snow chances here
Shoreline to take a battering by winds & waves as week’s 2nd storm sweeps in; travel-crippling snows paralyzing Upper Midwest; blizzard sweeping Plains; rain & thunder hits in waves here—snow later Sunday