Sunday Brunch: Apple Cake

Karianne Soulsby, the Executive Pastry Chef of Onward Chicago in Rogers Park, stopped by Sunday Brunch to share her recipe for Apple Cake.
RECIPE:
Servings: 10
6 each apples, cored, peeled, diced 1" chunks
1 tablespoons cinnamon
200 grams sugar #1
360 grams flour
14 1/2 grams baking powder
6 grams salt
235 grams vegetable oil
400 grams sugar #2
60 grams orange juice
4 each eggs
INSTRUCTIONS:
Toss apples in lemon juice and water, set aside
Mix cinnamon and sugar #1 in bigger bowl, set aside
Whisk sift flour, baking powder, salt, set aside
Whisk/emulsify oil, eggs vanilla, orange juice, sugar #2 (immersion blend)
Fold wet into dry.
Add apples to cinnamon sugar, toss to thick coat
Fold coated apples into batter (may not use all juices)
Pour batter half way to 3/4 of the way up into greased and parchment pan (or use silicone, no spray with silicone)
Top with prepared raw streusel
Bake 315, low fan (convection); 330 slow oven until done (when springs back/firm in center) **bake a little longer than you think**
Allow to cool completely to room temp before removal from pan. Wrap well. Will keep in fridge for up to 2 weeks, 3 months in freezer