Sunday Brunch: Apple Cake

Karianne Soulsby, the Executive Pastry Chef of Onward Chicago in Rogers Park, stopped by Sunday Brunch to share her recipe for Apple Cake.

RECIPE:

Servings: 10

6 each apples, cored, peeled, diced 1" chunks

1 tablespoons cinnamon

200 grams sugar #1

360 grams flour

14 1/2 grams baking powder

6 grams salt

235 grams vegetable oil

400 grams sugar #2

60 grams orange juice

4 each eggs

INSTRUCTIONS:

Toss apples in lemon juice and water, set aside

Mix cinnamon and sugar #1 in bigger bowl, set aside

Whisk sift flour, baking powder, salt, set aside

Whisk/emulsify oil, eggs vanilla, orange juice, sugar #2 (immersion blend)

Fold wet into dry.

Add apples to cinnamon sugar, toss to thick coat

Fold coated apples into batter (may not use all juices)

Pour batter half way to 3/4 of the way up into greased and parchment pan (or use silicone, no spray with silicone)

Top with prepared raw streusel

Bake 315, low fan (convection); 330 slow oven until done (when springs back/firm in center) **bake a little longer than you think**

Allow to cool completely to room temp before removal from pan. Wrap well. Will keep in fridge for up to 2 weeks, 3 months in freezer