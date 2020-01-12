× Silver Alert issued for missing 9-year-old girl from South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert to help find a missing 9-year-old girl.

Terrisha Bennett was last seen Saturday at 2 p.m. in South Bend.

She is 4’11”, 70 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Bennett was last seen on foot.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

South Bend police are investigating her disappearance.

If you have any information on Bennett’s whereabouts, call 911 or contact police at 574-235-9201.