Rapper Trick Daddy arrested for alleged cocaine possession

The rapper Trick Daddy was arrested in Florida on Saturday on a cocaine possession charge, according to the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts.

Trick Daddy, who’s real name is Maurice Samuel Young, “appeared to be asleep behind the wheel” when officers approached his vehicle early in the morning, the Miami Herald reported.

Young allegedly told the officer he had about five drinks hours earlier at a club in Miami Gardens, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald. Young said he was dropping someone off and heading home,

The rapper had slurred speech and bloodshot, watery and glassy eyes, and the officer reported smelling alcohol on Young’s breath, the Herald reported. Young could not successfully complete a field sobriety test.

Young was taken to a police station, where officers allegedly found cocaine inside a dollar bill, per the Herald’s report. He was arrested and faces one charge of felony cocaine possession.

CNN has reached out to the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections and the Miami-Dade Police.

It was not immediately clear Sunday whether Young was represented by an attorney.