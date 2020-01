In the debut of “WGN-TV Political Report,” Mayor Lightfoot sits down with political analyst Paul Lisnek to discuss Chicago police reforms, investing in neighborhoods, priorities in Springfield and much more.

Tahman Bradley and Paul Lisnek breakdown the upcoming race for Cook County State's Attorney.

Finally, reaction after bombshell report from WBEZ rocked state politics Wednesday involving an email hinting at a rape cover-up.