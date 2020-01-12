× Lehner and Kubalik helps the Blackhawks earn a split in their homestand

CHICAGO – In what was viewed as a critical stretch for the team to start 2020, the Blackhawks did as they’ve done for most of this season.

They broke even.

With Robin Lehner back in net and holding down the Ducks, the Blackhawks got another strong offensive night from a rookie to beat Anaheim 4-2. The win helps the Blackhawks split their four-game homestand, having beaten Detroit last Sunday with losses to Calgary on Tuesday and Nashville on Thursday.

In his first game of this home stretch after missing the previous three due to a right knee issue, Lehner made 35 saves on the evening in his first game since January 2nd. He shook off an early goal to pick up his eighth win in his last 11 starts and his 13th victory of the season.

Dominik Kubalik provided the offensive firepower for the Blackhawks as he continues the best stretch of his NHL career. After Jonathan Toews tied the game in the first quarter, Kubalik added a pair of goals on rebounds to give the Blackhawks the lead for good in the second.

The scores brought his total for the year to 16, tying Victor Olofsson of the Sabres for the NHL lead in goals for rookies. It also continues a career-high five game point streak for Kubalik, who continues to be one of the great surprises of the Blackhawks’ 2019-2020 season.

After the Ducks got a goal early in the third period, Olli Maatta responded with his third goal of the year 1:30 later to extend the lead back to two. The Blackhawks held on from there to get back to .500 once again on the season.

It’s where the team has been the majority of the season, unable to break out and gain ground in the playoff race yet never letting the season get away with a long losing streak. Their four-game homestand was indicative of that, as the team had good and band to get four of their possible eight points before hitting the road for three-straight games.