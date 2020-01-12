× ISP to focus on Move Over Law on anniversary of trooper’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Police have announced a special enforcement of Move Over (Scott’s) Law in honor of fallen Trooper Christopher Lambert.

On Jan. 12, 2019, Trooper Lambert was killed in the line of duty when he was on scene of a three-vehicle traffic crash in the left lane on I-294 near Willow Road. While handling the crash, another vehicle failed to stop and struck Trooper Lambert while he was outside of his patrol car.

The statewide detail will begin on Sunday and run through Saturday. Enforcement details will focus on making Illinois roads safer through raising awareness of the law.

In 2019, 27 ISP stationary squad cars had been struck by vehicles and drivers who violated the Move Over (Scott’s) Law.

“In one of his final acts, Trooper Christopher Lambert placed himself and his squad car between the public and danger. This act of courage is a testament to his noble character and embodies the true mission of ISP, to serve with integrity and pride. We will continue to honor Trooper Lambert’s legacy, and we ask the public to join our efforts. Slow down and, if possible, move over if you see a police or other emergency vehicles stopped along the roadway,” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said.

The Move Over (Scott’s) Law requires drivers to change lanes when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, including highway maintenance vehicles displaying flashing lights, and any stationary vehicle with their hazard lights activated.