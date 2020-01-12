× Hazardous driving conditions possible overnight/early Monday

Some light freezing drizzle could combine with wet snow to cause slick driving conditions in the Chicago area overnight/early Monday morning. Cold air is in place with overnight temperatures expected to hover in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Low pressure moving northeast out of Kansas will pass overhead early Monday morning preceded and accompanied by an extended period of freezing drizzle and light snow. Significant precipitation will primarily be confined to the area north of Interstate-80 with the probability of slick conditions increasing as you go farther north approaching the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.