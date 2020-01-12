× Garrett Popcorn offering $1 bags for a limited time next week

CHICAGO — Garrett Popcorn is offering $1 bags of popcorn next week as part of a National Popcorn Day celebration, according to the company.

The iconic popcorn brand announced the sale on social media, saying they would be selling small bags of any signature recipe, including the original and Chicago-style mix, for $1 starting Monday.

The sale is available at stores in the Chicagoland area between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and runs January 13-17. In all other locations, the promotion will also only be available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., but will be in effect until January 19. There’s a limit of one bag per person, and the $1 price does not include tax.

Garrett often offers discounts to mark popcorn-related “holidays” and the company’s anniversary. Lines are typical during these promotions. Depending on the flavor, a small bag of popcorn costs a little less than $5 at full price.