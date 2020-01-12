For updates, visit wgntv.com/weather
Cloudy weather until Tuesday warm-up
-
Cold weather continues until Thursday warm-up, rain
-
Overnight rain into Sunday before warm up
-
Snow Saturday morning, mostly cloudy skies throughout week
-
Clear week leading to warm weekend
-
Warm-up after weekend winter storm
-
-
Rain Tuesday morning before warmer washout Thursday
-
Temps in 60s with partly cloudy skies
-
Cloudy, cooler Friday, some snow possible this weekend
-
Dry weather on the way after Saturday’s winter storm
-
Rain possible Sunday night; Warm-up on the way
-
-
Wet Monday on the way before temperature drop
-
Rain, wind continue Tuesday; Sunshine on the horizon
-
60s likely for Sunday on wet weekend