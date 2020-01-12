× Chicago police looking for missing 63-year-old North Side woman

CHICAGO — An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been issued for a North Side woman last seen Saturday.

Susan Smith, 63, was last seen in the 6200 block of North Paulina Street at around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Smith was driving a gray 2004 Honda Accord with Illinois license plate D85250.

She was last seen wearing a black-hooded jacket over a white long-sleeve shirt with blue floral print, black jeans and black mid-calf boots with fur.

Smith has a condition that places her in danger, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, 312-744-8266 or contact 911.