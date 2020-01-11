× Update – Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories strong winds/waves and flooding rains continue across the Chicago area this Saturday morning

Update 6:45AM CDT…

Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories, Lakeshore Flooding, and flood-producing downpours continue across the Chicago area this Saturday morning. Slick/hazardous travel conditions should persist during the day and then intensify late this afternoon and evening as accumulating snow spreads west-east across the area.

Freezing rain has diminished in northwest portions overnight and early this Saturday morning with heavy rains concentrated along and east of Interstate-55 where rainfall totals in the 1 to 3-inch range have occurred enhancing flooding potential. Strong north to northeast winds gusting 45 to 50 mph will continue to build 15 to 20-foot waves along the Illinois and Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline causing considerable erosion and flooding at the lakefront – stay away from these areas, if at all possible.

During the day, heavier rains look to be concentrating along and east of Interstate-55. With temperatures hovering in the upper 20s to lower 30s, light freezing rain/drizzle/sleet with wet snow occasionally mixed in will continue to the west/northwest of Interstate-55. Travel/outdoor conditions will be slick and hazardous, especially on untreated roadways, sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.

Later this afternoon into the evening hours, as the low pressure system moves off to the east out of Indiana into Ohio a blanket of snow will lay out across much of the Chicago area, travel conditions will deteriorate – the strong northerly winds wrapping around the back-side of the departing low pressure will pull colder air into our area and a band of moderate snow will swing across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana with expected snowfall totals as shown on the chart below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service Forecast office. Snowfall totals will likely range from 6-inches along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line, gradually tapering to 1 to 2-inches in northwest Indiana and in Illinois south of Chicago and Interstate-80.

Latest Regional Weather Radar Mosaic…