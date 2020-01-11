× U.S. soldier from Aurora killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

AURORA, Ill. — A 21-year-old Aurora man has been identified as one of the U.S. soldiers killed Saturday by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

Miguel Villalon was in a vehicle that was struck by an IED in the Kandahar providence.

The City of Aurora said Villalon was an East Aurora High School graduate and proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Villalon is the second Chicago area service member to die overseas in the last week. On Sunday, 23-year-old Army Specialist Henry Mayfield Jr. of Hazel Crest was killed during an attack in Kenya.

Aurora released the following statement as they mourn the loss of Villalon.