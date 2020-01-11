Two children missing from South Austin: police

CHICAGO — Officials are searching for two children who have been missing from South Austin since Friday.

Derricka Thomas, 13, and Derrick Thomas, 11, were last seen on Friday on the 600 block of North Lamon Avenue.

Derricka was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white lettering and a white book bag with flowers. Police described her as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, green eyes, sandy brown hair and a light skin complexion.

Derrick was last seen wearing a grey Pelle Pelle jacket, black school uniform, a blue book bag with tie dye and black Air Force One gym shoes. Police described him as 4 feet 10 inches tall, 97 pounds , brown eyes, black hair, and with a light skin complexion.

The two were last seen together.

Anyone who sees the children are asked to call 312-744-8266.

