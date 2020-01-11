Schaumburg police looking for man after armed robbery at Jewel

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Schaumburg police are looking for a man after an armed robbery at a Jewel.

Just after 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to an armed robbery at a Jewel, located in the 1100 block of South Roselle Roads.

Police said a male, approximately 17-24 years old, displayed a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk at the register.

He was wearing a black jacket with a white and black hood. Police said the suspect is 5’6”-5’8” and approximately 140-170 lbs. 

He exited the store with $400 and was last seen headed westbound on foot.

If you have information on the robbery, please call Schaumburg police at 847-882-3534.

