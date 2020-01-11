Rivers on the rise – flooding expected on several rivers/streams

Overnight heavy rains well in excess of 2-inches occurred over much of our area in southern Cook County and along and south of Interstate-80 across Illinois into northwest Indiana. An inch to 1.5-inches fell on the area north of interstate-80 with nearly an inch as far north as the Illinois-Wisconsin state line.

Rivers are on the rise area-wide with most of the anticipated flooding expected along and south of Interstate-80. The headlined map shows rivers most impacted and forecast flooding.

Below is a listing of latest river stages/flood forecasts issued by the Chicago national Weather Service…

Following are a few of the higher rainfall reports…

Location/Rainfall (inches
Hebron,IN…3.04
Valparaiso,IN…2.95
St. John, IN…2.81
DeMotte,IN…2.80
Herscher, IL…2.69
Schererville,IN…2.66
Crown Point, IN…2.63Ashkum, IL…2.57
Gibson City…2.51
Pontiac, IL…2.45
Bonfield,IL…2.38
Oak Lawn,IL…2.07
Park Forest, IL…2.01

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020



Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    13.34  06 AM Sat   2.16

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     3.96  06 AM Sat   0.43
Gurnee                 7.0     4.23  06 AM Sat   0.92
Lincolnshire          12.5     8.86  06 AM Sat   1.04
Des Plaines           15.0        M  M              M
River Forest          16.0     8.56  06 AM Sat   2.61
Riverside              7.5     4.90  06 AM Sat   1.86

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     8.30  06 AM Sat   0.38
Montgomery            13.0    12.90  06 AM Sat   0.61 MINOR
Dayton                12.0     9.76  06 AM Sat   1.84 MINOR

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    18.87  06 AM Sat   3.80



West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     9.53  06 AM Sat   1.70

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     9.19  06 AM Sat   2.22 ADVISORY
Shorewood              6.5     3.67  06 AM Sat   1.12

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     7.52  06 AM Sat   2.27 MODERATE
Foresman              18.0     9.90  06 AM Sat   2.30 MINOR
Chebanse              16.0     7.50  06 AM Sat   3.06 MINOR
Iroquois              18.0     9.18  06 AM Sat   1.39 MODERATE

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     5.56  06 AM Sat   1.84 MINOR



Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     5.77  06 AM Sat   0.46 MINOR
Kouts                 11.0     6.68  06 AM Sat   0.52 MINOR
Shelby                 10.5     7.59  06 AM Sat  0.47 MODERATE
Momence                5.0     4.08  06 AM Sat   1.41 MODERATE
Wilmington             6.5     2.90  06 AM Sat   0.70 MINOR

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     8.77  06 AM Sat   5.76 MINOR

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     6.99  06 AM Sat   4.58

Munster (H            12.0    11.79  06 AM Sat   6.17 MODERATE
South Holland         16.5    12.41  06 AM Sat   6.57

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     4.29  06 AM Sat   2.12 MINOR

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     5.53  06 AM Sat   2.04 MODERATE
Leonore               16.0     7.05  06 AM Sat   2.36 MODERATE

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     7.50  06 AM Sat   1.34
Ottawa               463.0   460.15  06 AM Sat   0.53
La Salle              20.0    15.51  06 AM Sat   1.25

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     4.94  06 AM Sat   1.28

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     2.97  06 AM Sat   0.47
Perryville            12.0     7.43  06 AM Sat   0.38

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0     8.82  06 AM Sat   0.04

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     6.17  06 AM Sat   0.09
Latham Park           9.0     6.43  06 AM Sat   0.01
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     2.83  06 AM Sat  -0.23
Byron                 13.0     8.93  06 AM Sat   0.41
Dixon                 16.0    10.82  06 AM Sat   0.33
