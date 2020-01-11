North Shore, Rogers Park hit by heavy lake flooding Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Over 50 mph winds and a Lakeshore Flood Warning hit the North Shore and Rogers Park hard Saturday.

Water is where you would normally see a volleyball court at Toby Prinz Beach Park Saturday night.

“The water levels are way higher than I’ve ever seen it before,” Rogers Park resident Sean Sickener said. “It’s the worst ever.”

Despite the blistering cold and blowing snow, a whole lot of people came out to see the sights. Evanston police had to keep two people from surfing at Lee Street Beach.

The flooding along the lakefront is even more impactful due to erosion. Homes and vehicles along Lake Michigan in South Shore were also impacted.

The Lakeshore Flood Warning expires at 6 a.m. Sunday.