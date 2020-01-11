March for Life rally downtown brings out anti-abortion supporters, opponents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A crowd of people gathered Saturday afternoon at Daley Plaza to rally and raise their voices against abortion.

The seventh annual March for Life rally featured the theme “Life Empowers: Pro Life is Pro Woman.”

Organizers expected increased attendance this year as abortion remains a polarizing issue across the country.

Amid concern from abortion rights advocated that Roe vs. Wade could be overturned, several states passed tough anti-abortion legislation last year.

“The laws passed recently in Illinois are scary,” March of Life rally participant Diane Wall said.

Governor Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act in 2019, expanding access across the state.

Across the street from the rally, demonstrators carried a difference message.

“It’s a right for anyone who wants to get an abortion, they should be able to get it,” Bridget Greenfield said.

Despite the weather, 2020’s turnout was high.