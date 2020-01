CHICAGO — Chicago police arrested a man they said fired shots at officers conducting a traffic stop in Park Manor.

Police said they were conducting a traffic stop on the 100 block of East 71st Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday when a man on a nearby sidewalk fired shots at them.

Neither officer was struck and the man was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Police said they recovered a gun and said charges are pending.

No further information was provided.