Jury finds Wheeling man guilty in crash that left 16-year-old dead

Posted 10:21 AM, January 11, 2020, by , Updated at 10:24AM, January 11, 2020

Adam Grunin (Wheeling Police Department)

WHEELING, Ill. — A jury took less than an hour to convict a Wheeling man in a crash that killed a Mount Prospect teen.

A jury found Adam Grunin, 30, guilty of reckless homicide in the death of 16-year-old Alyssa Lendino. Grunin’s attorney blamed the crash on a seizure.

Grunin was charged after officials said he was driving a 2014 Hyundai Sonata around 2 p.m. July 21 and was involved in a “minor property damage traffic crash” around 499 S. Milwaukee Ave. and fled the scene. Police said he then rear ended a Chevrolet Equinox at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Hintz Road Wheeling. The impact of the crash forced the Equinox into the intersection where it hit a Toyota Tundra that was making a left turn.

Police said multiple witnesses said, and video footage showed, that Grunin was traveling at a speed of 107 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Four members of the Lendino family were in the Chevrolet Equinox. Seven people were taken to the hospital after the crash and the 16-year-old was killed.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 19.

Grunin could get up to five years in prison.

