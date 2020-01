Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Next Friday marks 100 years since the start of prohibition, which banned alcohol in the United States from 1920 to 1933.

Many Chicago area bars will be marking the occasion with drink specials. one of those is the 2Twenty2 Tavern.

Managing partner of the bar, Chris Mannos, joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about whiskey and the bars upcoming specials.