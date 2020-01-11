16-year-old missing from Gage Park: police

Posted 1:20 PM, January 11, 2020, by

CHICAGO — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a teen missing from Gage Park since Wednesday.

Evelin Vasquez, 16, was last seen on the 5200 block of South Whipple Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black Champion pants with white lettering and brown boots.

Police said the teen is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her right eyebrow, an upper lip piercing on her left side and a belly button piercing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 312-747-8380.

11 JAN 20- Missing- Vasquez, Evelin 16 by WGN Web Desk on Scribd

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.