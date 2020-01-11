16-year-old missing from Gage Park: police

CHICAGO — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a teen missing from Gage Park since Wednesday.

Evelin Vasquez, 16, was last seen on the 5200 block of South Whipple Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, black Champion pants with white lettering and brown boots.

Police said the teen is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her right eyebrow, an upper lip piercing on her left side and a belly button piercing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 312-747-8380.

